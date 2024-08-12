Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 5
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Olympics

First tie of gold medals in Olympic history: Here is how medal tally looks

Here is how the final medal tally of the 2024 Paris Olympics looks like with India finishing at 71st with six medals.

First tie of gold medals in Olympic history: Here is how medal tally looks
X

FILE PHOTO: Paris Olympics medals will have a metallic chunk of the iconic Eiffel Tower. (Source: Paris Olympics)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 Aug 2024 5:22 AM GMT

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games ended and it didn't end without drama.

A one-point win in the final game the gave USA the first-place finish in the medal tally.

USA pipped China in the medals tally after the USA women's basketball team defeated France 67-66 in the final.

The USA finished first by winning more silver medals making it the first instance in Olympic history when there was a tie for gold medals in the first two spots.

Both countries won 40 gold medals each and the USA's 44 silver medals came in play for the ranking.

The USA overall won 126 medals (40 good, 44 silver, and 42 bronze) while China won 91 medals (40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze) finishing second.

Japan finished third with 45 medals (20 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze).

India finished 71st with one silver and five bronzes to finish one place below the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal tally.

Final medal tally of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1USA404442126
2China40272491
3Japan20121345
4Australia18191653
5France16262264
6Netherlands1571234
7Great Britain14222965
8South Korea1391032
9Italy12131540
10Germany1213833
71India0156


Paris OlympicsOlympics
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X