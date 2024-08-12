First tie of gold medals in Olympic history: Here is how medal tally looks

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games ended and it didn't end without drama.

A one-point win in the final game the gave USA the first-place finish in the medal tally.

USA pipped China in the medals tally after the USA women's basketball team defeated France 67-66 in the final.

The USA finished first by winning more silver medals making it the first instance in Olympic history when there was a tie for gold medals in the first two spots.

Both countries won 40 gold medals each and the USA's 44 silver medals came in play for the ranking.

The USA overall won 126 medals (40 good, 44 silver, and 42 bronze) while China won 91 medals (40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze) finishing second.

Japan finished third with 45 medals (20 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze).

India finished 71st with one silver and five bronzes to finish one place below the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal tally.

Final medal tally of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 USA 40 44 42 126 2 China 40 27 24 91 3 Japan 20 12 13 45 4 Australia 18 19 16 53 5 France 16 26 22 64 6 Netherlands 15 7 12 34 7 Great Britain 14 22 29 65 8 South Korea 13 9 10 32 9 Italy 12 13 15 40 10 Germany 12 13 8 33 71 India 0 1 5 6



