Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker's heartbreak and other highlights from Day 8

It was a light day for India on the eighth day of Paris and it started with heartbreak from Manu Bhaker in the women's 25m pistol final.

Having won 2 bronze medals in the 10m women’s air pistol and the 10m mixed team air pistol events, Manu Bhaker was gunning for a historic treble.

In the final, Manu was in contention for a medal in each of the eight rounds.

But in the 8th round, Manu had 2 poor shots and fell to the joint 3rd place, resulting in a shoot against Veronika Major of Hungary.

In the shoot-off, Veronika missed just one shot while Manu missed two shots to finish fourth and out of the medals.

Here are all the highlights of the Indian athletes from Day eight of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Archery:

In the women's archery individual event, both Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari got knocked out in the knockout rounds.

Bhaja lost to Diananda Choirunisa of Indonesia in the shoot-off.

In the shoot-off, Bhajan shot an 8 while the Indonesian shot a 9 and this led to Bhajan Kaur’s elimination.

Deepika defeated Michelle Kroppen of Germany to book her place in the second consecutive quarterfinals at the Olympic Games.

But later, lost to Nam Suhyeon of South Korea in the quarter-final to end India's dismal archery campaign.

Golf:

In the men’s golf tournament, India has two golfers in the form of Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar competing at Paris.

And after 3 rounds, both of them haven’t done necessarily well.

While Shubhankar finished round 3 in the 34th position, Gaganjeet sits in the 52nd spot from a field comprising of 60 golfers.

While one more round is still to be played, both Gaganjeet and Shubhankar are virtually out of medal contention.