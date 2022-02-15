Makeover, please: Eiffel Tower to be painted golden for 2024 Paris Olympics

Get ready to say 'Enchanté!' as the iconic Eiffel Tower is getting an all-out makeover ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Stripping off its rust brownish layers, the Eiffel Tower will wear a golden hue for the Olympics as it has embarked on its grandest and most extensive makeover yet.

La dame de fer, as it is locally known, the imposing wrought-iron structure of the Eiffel Tower standing at a towering 1063 ft has been closely wrapped with the mental image anybody has of Paris.

In preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, work began on the Eiffel from 2019 itself to re-paint, re-vamp and re-novate the heritage monument and one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

🇫🇷 Me visiter en soirée est une expérience tout aussi incontournable qu'en journée !✨ La montée par les escaliers offre une vue imprenable sur ma structure éclairée. Au 2e étage, vous pourrez admirer mon scintillement de près et profiter de la féérie des lumières de @Paris 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QbBUZ1WIde — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) January 20, 2022

With a whopping budget of 60 million USD, the Eiffel Tower will have 19 layers of paint removed from its body and in the process, lose the signature 'Eiffel tower brown' only to clad itself in a golden hue, fitting for the grandeur of the Paris Olympics.



Building the Eiffel Tower, 1887-1889. pic.twitter.com/eF7QKsn9kU — The French History Podcast (@FrenchHist) February 22, 2021

In place of the many layers of paint that existed on the Eiffel's body since 1968, the Iron Lady will be sporting a yellow-brown composition now, something which interestingly enough the original architect, Gustave Eiffel, had wanted for the Tower in the first place.



"It's going to give the Eiffel Tower a bit more of a gold hue than the colour that we're used to seeing, in time for the Olympic Games," said Patrick Branco Ruivo, the CEO of the company operating the tower, mentioned to the AFP.

However it isn't an easy job to work with the Eiffel Tower as stripping off the old paint will cause exposure to lead, which is a health hazard and therefore all workers are having to maintain a lot of health and safety protocols while doing this gargantuan job of getting the Iron Lady ready in a new shade.

Currently, only the tip of the Tower bears this new golden hue but by the end of 2022, the job is expected to be done and readied for the Games.

Few sights in the world can be as mesmerizing as seeing the Eiffel twinkle at night - with its new shade of golden, the twinkling will look all the more regal and absolutely fitting for the City of Love that will host the Games in 2024.

During the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, the Eiffel Tower will play a key role and serve as the backdrop for the triathlon and open water swimming events in the Seine. Moreover, being the tourist hotspot it is and clubbed with the frenzy of the Games, people will be flocking more to get a closer look at this golden marvel, for sure.

