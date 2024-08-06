Inappropriate behavior lands swimmer Luana Alonso in hot water

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso has been removed from the Olympics village due to reports of inappropriate behavior, the Paraguayan Olympic Committee told on Tuesday.

Luana Alonso's last race at Paris was on 27th July and she failed to qualify for the semifinals of the women's 100m butterfly, missing out by just 0.24 seconds.

According to The Sun, the 20-year-old reportedly sneaked out of the Olympics village and visited Disneyland in Paris instead of staying back and supporting her teammates, and has since been axed from the Games.

Paraguayan Olympic Committee boss Larissa Schaerer said in a statement, “Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay.”

Although Luana hasn't publicly responded to these allegations, she has announced her retirement from the sport via an Instagram post.

"It's official! I am retiring from swimming, thank you all so much for the support! Sorry Paraguay, I can only thank you!" she mentioned in her post.

She also shared another post from her Instagram handle, with pictures of her competing at the Olympics, and captioned, "Swimming: thank you for allowing me to dream, you taught me to fight, to try, perseverance, sacrifice, discipline and many more."

She also added, "I gave you part of my life and I don't change it for anything in the world because I lived the best experiences of my life, you gave me thousands of joys, friends from other countries that I will always carry them in my heart, unique opportunities. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon."

Paraguay has sent a total of 28 athletes to the Paris Olympics, 22 men and 6 women, and are yet to win a medal.