Olympics

Olympics 2024 Day 0 LIVE: Indian archers and women's handball teams in action before the opening ceremony: Blog, Updates

Follow all the live scores, updates, and commentary for the Paris Olympics events on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

X

Indian Archers will be in action for the ranking round (Photo Credit : SAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 25 July 2024 9:30 AM GMT

Indian archers will be in action for their ranking round on 25th July.

Women's Handball, Men's Rugby Sevens, and Women's Football are scheduled for today.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 26th July.

We will be bringing all the updates from the action happening around in Paris .

Catch all the Live Action here :

Live Updates

2024-07-25 06:56:58
OlympicsParis OlympicsHandballArchery
