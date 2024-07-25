Olympics
Olympics 2024 Day 0 LIVE: Indian archers and women's handball teams in action before the opening ceremony: Blog, Updates
Follow all the live scores, updates, and commentary for the Paris Olympics events on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
Indian archers will be in action for their ranking round on 25th July.
Women's Handball, Men's Rugby Sevens, and Women's Football are scheduled for today.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for 26th July.
We will be bringing all the updates from the action happening around in Paris .
Catch all the Live Action here :
Live Updates
- 25 July 2024 9:09 AM GMT
Women’s Handball: Netherlands vs. Angola – LIVE:
The Dutch are wearing orange shirts, while the Angolans are playing in white jerseys.
- 25 July 2024 8:47 AM GMT
Next up in Women's Handball: Netherlands VS Angola
Netherlands faces Angola in a Women's Preliminary Round Group B match at South Paris Arena 6 at 2:30 pm IST.
- 25 July 2024 8:31 AM GMT
Women's Handball: Denmark beats Slovenia
Denmark secured a victory over Slovenia with a final score of 27-19
Trine Ostergaard and Emma Friis top-scored for Denmark with 5 goals each.
- 25 July 2024 7:38 AM GMT
Women's Handball:
Denmark leads Slovenia 14-11 at the end of the 1st half
- 25 July 2024 7:16 AM GMT
Women's Handball is LIVE:
Slovenia plays Denmark in the Women’s Preliminary Round Group A, currently underway at the South Paris Arena.
- 25 July 2024 7:09 AM GMT
Live Streaming Info!
The Paris Olympics will be broadcast live on Sports18 and will be streamed live on JioCinema in India from July 24 to August 11, 2024.
- 25 July 2024 7:06 AM GMT
Archers in action!
Indian women's individual recurve and women's team will be in action at 1 pm, Men's individual, team event will go live at 5:45pm.
Catch all the Live Action blog for the Archery here:
- 25 July 2024 7:04 AM GMT
Welcome!!!
Welcome to The Bridge's Live coverage of Paris Olympics 2024.
Stay tuned for latest updates and live scores from the day's events (July 25).