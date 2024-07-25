Archery
Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Indian women's team in 6th at half-way stage - Blog, Updates, Scores
Catch all the Live updates from the ranking round of archery action at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.
Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Indian contingent will kickstart their campaign at the Paris Olympics as the ranking round action in archery to take place at Invalides, France on Thursday.
India is sending a full contingent of six archers (3 Male, 3 Female) to the Olympics after a gap of 12 years. They will take part in all the five disciplines of this sport in Paris.
The women's team of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat will start the first session of ranking round at 1:00 PM IST.
Then, the men's team of Dhiraj Boomadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will take the field for the men's individual ranking round at 5:45 PM IST.
Catch all the Live Action here:
Live Updates
- 25 July 2024 9:23 AM GMT
An excellent end of 58 from Bhajan Kaur to increase the gap between her and Deepika
After tenth end (60 Arrows):
Ankita Bhakat - 12th
Deepika Kumari - 28th
Bhajan Kaur - 21st
Women's Team - 4th
- 25 July 2024 9:15 AM GMT
A poor end of 51 from Deepika, falls to India no.3 position
After ninth end (54 Arrows):
Ankita Bhakat - 11th
Deepika Kumari - 30th
Bhajan Kaur - 25th
Women's Team - 5th
- 25 July 2024 9:10 AM GMT
Ankita Continues to lead the Indian chart with another good end of 56
After eighth end (48 Arrows):
Ankita Bhakat - 11th
Deepika Kumari - 24th
Bhajan Kaur - 30th
Women's Team - 4th
- 25 July 2024 9:01 AM GMT
Deepika back in top two Indian archers with a good end of 57
After seventh end (42 Arrows):
Ankita Bhakat - 15th
Deepika Kumari - 25th
Bhajan Kaur - 28th
Women's Team - 5th
- 25 July 2024 8:38 AM GMT
A poor end for Indian archers to finish the first half of ranking round
After sixth end (36 Arrows):
Ankita Bhakat - 12th (335)
Deepika Kumari - 37th (327)
Bhajan Kaur - 23rd (330)
Women's Team - 6th (992)
- 25 July 2024 8:28 AM GMT
Ankita falls to tenth place, Indian team rises up into the top 3
After fifth end (30 Arrows):
Ankita Bhakat - 10th
Deepika Kumari - 33th
Bhajan Kaur - 23rd
Women's Team - 3rd
- 25 July 2024 8:22 AM GMT
Bhajan Kaur overtakes Deepika Kumari as India no.2 with a good end of 57
After fourth end (24 Arrows):
Ankita Bhakat - 8th
Deepika Kumari - 38th
Bhajan Kaur - 31st
Women's Team - 4th
- 25 July 2024 8:13 AM GMT
Ankita enters to the top 10 with another magnificent end of 59
After third end (18 Arrows):
Ankita Bhakat - 7th
Deepika Kumari - 39th
Bhajan Kaur - 41th
Women's Team - 5th
- 25 July 2024 8:07 AM GMT
Ankita continues to rise above in rankings with a good round of 57
After second end (12 Arrows):
Ankita Bhakat - 12th
Deepika Kumari - 36th
Bhajan Kaur - 50th
Women's Team - 9th
- 25 July 2024 8:02 AM GMT
A poor start for the Indian archers!
Indian archers had a poor start to the ranking round:
After first end (6 Arrows):
Ankita Bhakat - 22nd
Deepika Kumari - 51th
Bhajan Kaur - 52nd
Women's Team - 11th