Archery

Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Indian women's team in 6th at half-way stage - Blog, Updates, Scores

Catch all the Live updates from the ranking round of archery action at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Indian womens team in 6th at half-way stage - Blog, Updates, Scores
Indian female archers in action at the Ranking round of Paris Olympics 2024.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 25 July 2024 9:23 AM GMT

Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Indian contingent will kickstart their campaign at the Paris Olympics as the ranking round action in archery to take place at Invalides, France on Thursday.

India is sending a full contingent of six archers (3 Male, 3 Female) to the Olympics after a gap of 12 years. They will take part in all the five disciplines of this sport in Paris.

The women's team of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat will start the first session of ranking round at 1:00 PM IST.

Then, the men's team of Dhiraj Boomadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will take the field for the men's individual ranking round at 5:45 PM IST.

Catch all the Live Action here:

