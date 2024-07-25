Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Indian women's team in 6th at half-way stage - Blog, Updates, Scores

Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Indian contingent will kickstart their campaign at the Paris Olympics as the ranking round action in archery to take place at Invalides, France on Thursday.

India is sending a full contingent of six archers (3 Male, 3 Female) to the Olympics after a gap of 12 years. They will take part in all the five disciplines of this sport in Paris.

The women's team of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat will start the first session of ranking round at 1:00 PM IST.

Then, the men's team of Dhiraj Boomadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will take the field for the men's individual ranking round at 5:45 PM IST.

Catch all the Live Action here: