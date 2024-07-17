Kapil Dev urges Indian athletes to be fearless at Paris Olympics

Former India cricket captain Kapil Dev has called on Indian athletes heading to the Paris Olympics to compete fearlessly and aim for a record medal haul.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kapil expressed his hopes for a strong performance from the 117-member contingent, which aims to surpass the seven medals won in Tokyo.

"I can't really say for anybody but I can just wish them all the luck and hope we should win more medals this year and that's important," Kapil said.

As we gear up for #Paris2024, it's incredible to see the number of debutants ready to shine on the world stage! 🇮🇳🏅From Rio to Tokyo and now Paris, our contingent is bringing fresh energy and determination.



— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 17, 2024

The cricket legend, who is also the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), shared his thoughts during the launch of the second edition of the Trinity Golf Champions League (TGCL).



Kapil emphasized the importance of athletes expressing themselves without fear.

"My advice to the Indian athletes would be to go and express yourself. I cross my fingers and why not, if we believe it [a double-digit medal haul] will happen," he added.

India's delegation for the Paris Olympics is its largest ever, and there is a strong sense of optimism about improving the nation's standing on the global sporting stage.

The games, set to begin on July 26, will see Indian athletes competing across various disciplines with the hope of making history.

As the countdown to the Olympics continues, the encouragement from one of India's most iconic sports figures will undoubtedly inspire the athletes to give their best performance on the world stage.