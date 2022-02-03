Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch along the Great Wall for Beijing Winter Games

Leading the pack of Chinese Olympic medallists, Rush Hour actor Jackie Chan was present on Thursday atop the Great Wall of China to take part in the second day of the Olympic torch relay ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics that begins from 4th February 2022.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Olympic torch is a much more modest affair this time and the flame is travelling a much shorter distance over three days before the Games kick-off.

Jackie Chan with school children and Olympic medallists at the torch relay (Source: Getty)

For Jackie Chan, whose Chinese name is Chen Gangsheng, the Olympics has always been a special occasion and his support for the Communist government has also been very stark. An expert with martial arts, Chan famously does stunts and is one of the most popular global stars from China who has also received fame stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 67-year-old actor who has entertained with his comedy and action roles in countless Hollywood productions like The Karate Kid, Around the World in 80 days expressed his joy during the Olympic torch relay. "I woke up at 4 am. This is my fourth Olympics. I'm very happy. I'm also cold!," Chan told reporters after his run along the wall.



Jackie Chan completed his part of the torch relay alongside Olympic medallists Ma Long and Wu Jingyu (Source: AP)

Apart from Chan, the second day of the Olympic torch relay also saw table tennis Olympic gold medallist Ma Long and Wu Jingyu, a two-time gold medallist in taekwondo carrying the red-and-silver spiral torch along the Badaling section of the Great Wall, where the Thursday morning temperature was a freezing -11°C, setting the perfect mood for the Winter Games.



Built during 15000 at the time of the Ming Dynasty, Badaling, the section of the wall most frequented by tourists, is 70 kilometres northwest of central Beijing in the Yanqing District, near the Olympic sliding and Alpine skiing venues.

The Olympic torch relay began its second day atop the Great Wall, with actor Jackie Chan and Chinese Olympic medalists among those taking turns carrying the flame along a route shortened to three days because of COVID-19 https://t.co/amz0QudTeN pic.twitter.com/8bwtzM19Xg — Reuters (@Reuters) February 3, 2022

Later on Thursday, the Olympic torch will be taken to Zhangjiakou in the neighbouring Hebei province, where most of the Olympic snow events will occur. The relay will conclude with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at Friday's Opening Ceremony at the Bird's Nest - which is Beijing's National Stadium.

