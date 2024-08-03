Explained: Why do Belarusians Ivan and Viyaleta's medals not show up on the medal tally

There is no better feeling than winning a medal for your country at an international event, none more so if the event happens to be the pinnacle of world sport - the Olympic Games.

For Ivan Litvinovich and Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya however, it is not as straightforward.

The two gymnasts from Belarus won the gold and silver in the men's and women's trampoline gymnastics respectively, and despite the medals being handed to them, they will not be counted towards the official medal tally.

Not just them, none of the 17 Belarusians competing in the Paris Olympics will have their achievements counted towards their country's tally.

And the reason for that is geo-politics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has today published the list of the first Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) who have been confirmed as eligible and invited to compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. https://t.co/G5ZvnoANxh — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) June 15, 2024

﻿Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN)



﻿The 17 Belarusians participating in the Paris Olympics are competing under the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) category because their country, Belarus, is banned from the Olympics due to its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

And just like the Belarusian athletes, those from Russia will also be participating under the AIN category, after they met the necessary criteria provided by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

As a consequence, they will have no national flag, no colors or anthem, and their medals will not be displayed on the medals tally.

Ivan Litvinovich won gold in the men's trampoline gymnastics, successfully defending his title. Meanwhile, Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya, aged 19, won silver in the women's event, finishing behind Great Britain's Bryony Page.



Also, this is the fourth Olympics where Russian athletes will participate under a neutral category. Previously, they were sanctioned for a state-sponsored doping scandal.