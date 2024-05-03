IOC announces 36-member Refugee Olympic team to represent displaced people

Thirty-six athletes from 11 different countries, hosted by 15 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and competing across 12 sports were named today as members of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team for Paris 2024.

The announcement was made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Bach, during a live-streamed ceremony from the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland. Appearing at the Olympic Games for the third time, the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will represent the more than 100 million displaced people around the world.

The composition of the team was approved by the IOC Executive Board (EB) and was based on several criteria including, first and foremost, each athlete’s sporting performance and their refugee status as verified by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

"We welcome all of you with open arms. You are an enrichment to our Olympic Community and our societies. With your participation in the Olympic Games, you will demonstrate the human potential of resilience and excellence. This will send a message of hope to the more than 100 million displaced people around the world," IOC President Thomas Bach said while announcing the team.

A total of 36 athletes from 11 different countries of origin will form the IOC Refugee Olympic Team and will compete across 12 sports, representing the world's displaced population of over 100 million people, at #Paris2024 Olympics ❤️



(📸: Olympic Refuge Foundation) pic.twitter.com/5b0DmlqS5A — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 2, 2024

The IOC Refugee Olympic Team represents more than 100 million forcibly displaced people worldwide. Made up of 36 athletes from 11 different countries, hosted by 15 National Olympic Committees, and competing across 12 sports, the team demonstrates to the world that refugees are an enrichment to society.



For the first time, the Refugee Olympic Team will compete under its team emblem – a unifying symbol bringing together diverse athletes and giving the team its own unique identity.

The team is led by the Chef de Mission, Masomah Ali Zada; herself a member of the Refugee Olympic Team Tokyo 2020. Most of the athletes on the team are supported through the Refugee Athlete Scholarship Programme, which is managed by the ORF and funded by the Olympic Solidarity. The selection process for the team is based on sporting performances and the athlete's refugee status, as confirmed by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.