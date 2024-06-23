IOA proposes medical insurance and pension scheme for Ex-Olympians

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is planning to introduce a comprehensive medical health insurance and pension scheme for all former Olympians, as announced by IOA President PT Usha on Sunday.

Usha shared that she has proposed these recommendations to the IOA's Executive Committee, which will soon deliberate on the initiative. The IOA intends to fund these expenses independently.

The inspiration for this proposal came to Usha after witnessing the struggles of former Indian archer Limba Ram, who has been battling severe health issues. "The IOA is committed to taking athlete-centric steps, and one of these is providing medical insurance and pension for all our ex-Olympians," Usha stated during an event honoring legendary Indian athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa on International Olympic Day.

"We have submitted the proposal to the Executive Committee for all ex-Olympians. It is a small gesture from the IOA to support our former athletes. We must remember and support all our ex-Olympians," she added.

Usha recounted the moment the idea took shape. "I was deeply moved when I saw Limba Ram in the IOA office, struggling on a wheelchair and seeking financial assistance. It was then that the idea of providing more structured support to our ex-Olympians struck me," she told PTI.



Randhawa, who secured a gold medal in decathlon at the 1962 Asian Games and participated in two Olympic Games, finishing fifth in the 110m hurdles at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, lauded Usha's efforts but urged for more comprehensive support for veteran athletes. "Spouses of sportspersons do not receive pensions after their death. This needs to be addressed. I hope the government allocates 10 to 15 percent of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) budget to former athletes. Financial assistance for aging sports personalities is essential," he remarked to PTI.