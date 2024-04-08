IOA chief PT Usha orders removal of 'unauthorised persons' notice from the office

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, on Monday, urged the association staff to remove copies of the Executive Council's (EC) notice pasted on the walls and doors of IOA headquarters.



Usha's order came after nine of the 15 EC members circulated a notice, asking “unauthorised persons” not to enter its headquarters.

The majority of the EC members are against Raghuram Iyer's appointment as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the IOA. They in fact signed a suspension order declaring Iyer's appointment by Usha as IOA CEO in January as null and void.

The EC members also claimed that they had “terminated” Ajay Narang, the assistant to Usha at the IOA.

“It is disheartening to see that we are still not able to work as a team and each of your acts is an attempt to sideline me,” Usha said in her response sent to the revolting EC members.

“I am left with no option but to remind you all that the day-to-day administrative functions including hiring and firing of staff is not the job of the Executive Council. As the EC, we should be using our powers and rights for much more important aspects of taking the IOA to heights,” she added.

“It is directed to the IOA staff to remove any copies of the notice posted within the IOA Bhawan. Further, the IOA staff is instructed to follow guidance and directives from my office via my executive assistant," she stated.

The internal feud in the IOA, which first came out in public in January, has been continuing even though only three months remain for the Paris Olympics.