Support staff yet to receive allowance due to ego clashes of IOA officials

The infighting inside the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has resulted in the members of supporting staff at the Paris Olympics being unpaid for food.

As reported by The Tribune, The members of the medical staff accompanying the Indian delegation as well as the supporting staff, including chief physiotherapist Dr Chris Pedra and sleep therapist Dr Monika Sharma, have not been paid the meal charges and the out-of-pocket allowance yet.

Those who stay outside have to pay 38 euros to eat inside the Olympic Village. Eating outside and hiring taxis is also blowing a hole in their pockets.



All the drama started when IOA treasurer Sahdev signed a new cheque instead of the pre-decided $175 allowance and $300 for those who stay outside.

The cheque signed by PT Usha to distribute the allowance had the promised allowance while the cheque signed by Sahdev Yadav had the reduced amount.

As per the report, 11 members who are yet to be paid are to be given $100 for meals and $50 as out of pocket allowance.

IOA President PT Usha has written a letter questioning the intent of the decision and how does any of this action makes sense.

“Upon careful review of your letter, I must emphasise that no committee, office bearer, including the treasurer possess the authority to unilaterally adjust the rates of TA/DA as approved by the General Council of the IOA,” Usha said in her letter.



"In line with these regulations, I did not sign the cheques prepared by your office because the amounts indicated were not consistent with the approved DA rates currently in effect. We must uphold the financial integrity and governance protocols as mandated by our association’s charter,” she added.

No matter how the Indian athletes perform at the world's biggest stage, the drama surrounding IOA officials has become a consistent things over the years.