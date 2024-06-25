IOA officials to get $300 per day during Paris Olympics, athletes to get $50

The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) executive council members accompanying the athletes at the Paris Olympics will receive $300 (INR 25,000) per day for five days, reported The Tribune.



At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the members had received $150 per day.

In complete contrast, the athletes will continue to receive $50 per day as they did during the Tokyo Olympics.

The hike in dearness allowance for the officials was approved in December last year during an executive council meeting a few days after PT Usha assumed charge of the IOA as the president.

Apart from the allowance, the executive council members will receive around INR 90,000 for five days.

The Indian sports ministry, on the other hand, will bear the expenses of the athletes and the coaches. The ministry will pay INR 2 lakh to each athlete, while the coaches and the support staff will get Rs 1 lakh each.

Being the president of the IOA, Usha will be hosted by the IOC at the Paris Olympics.

IOA president Usha, meanwhile, wrote a letter to the executive members, seeking their concurrence.

"I kindly request your concurrence on these budget estimates to facilitate timely implementation and smooth execution of our plans. You will notice that this also includes the funds that are sanctioned by the Government of India in support of our teams. Your prompt review and approval will be highly appreciated, as it will enable us to proceed without any delays,” Usha wrote in her letter.

Responding to her letter, IOA treasurer Shahdev Yadav asked her to convene an executive council meeting to discuss the budget.