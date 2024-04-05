Internal feud in IOA, EC asks 'unauthorized person' not to enter headquarters

In a new twist to the ongoing drama at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), nine Executive Council members on Friday asked "unauthorized persons" not to enter its headquarters in a notice directed towards two recently appointed officials.

The notice was posted at the IOA office premises after a meeting of nine executive council members on Tuesday.

The notice is pointed at newly appointed CEO Raghuram Iyer and Ajay Narang, executive assistant of IOA President PT Usha. Most of the executive council members are against these two appointments made by President PT Usha.

"This notice is issued to inform that unauthorized persons are not allowed to enter into the building/offices of the IOA," the notice signed by nine members of the executive council read.



"It has come to the notice of the council members that non-approved/terminated staff is entering and occupying the offices which is illegal and amounts to trespassing," it said.

The notice was signed by senior vice president Ajay Patel, vice presidents Rajlakshmi Singh Deo and Gagan Narang, treasurer Sahdev Yadav, and members Dola Banerjee, Harpal Singh, Yogeshwar Dutt, Amitabh Sharma and Bhupinder Singh Bajwa.

The whole drama erupted when 12 out of 15 EC members alleged that Usha "exerted pressure" on them to pave the way for the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO.

In February, a majority of EC members claimed that they signed a suspension order declaring Iyer's appointment null and void.

Iyer and Narang had, however, been discharging their official duties since being brought on board by Usha, who asserted that she had full confidence in the newly appointed CEO and there was no going back on the decision to hire him.

She also claimed that she had not received any communication from the executive council members on the reported suspension of the CEO.

The salary of the CEO, which is Rs 20 lakh per month plus allowances (total CTC of around Rs 3 crore per annum), is learned to be at the center of the feud between Usha and a majority of the EC members, who have claimed that the IOA president "unilaterally" decided on the matter.

Replying to the charges, Usha said that the appointment of CEO was discussed at length in the EC meeting (in January), and a majority of the members present "ratified" it.