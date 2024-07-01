IOA EC declines high allowances, opts for self-funded Paris trip

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council has decided to forgo their dearness allowance allocated for the upcoming Paris Olympics, according to PTI.

This allowance was significantly higher than that allocated to the athletes themselves.

The council members, emphasizing their financial independence, will instead be making their own travel and accommodation arrangements.

This decision comes after concerns arose regarding the vast disparity between the allowances. Athletes will receive a daily allowance of USD 50 (around Rs 4,000) and a qualifying bonus of Rs 2 lakh.

In stark contrast, the initial budget estimates allocated a daily allowance of USD 300 (around Rs 25,000) per council member, on top of a whopping USD 1,000 (around Rs 90,000) per day for their five-day stay for accommodation.

An anonymous council member confirmed to PTI that the issue was deliberated upon during a meeting held before the Indian contingent's send-off ceremony. 'The consensus among most members was that accepting the allowance would send out the wrong message,' the member stated to PTI. 'Our aim is to rectify this perception.'"

The first-ever 'India House' at the #Paris2024 Olympics will be a "home away from home" for the Indian contingent and will show off India's rich cultural and sporting heritage — IOA President PT Usha and IOC member Nita Ambani have said.



Read👇https://t.co/2FXR4HpX9u — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 26, 2024

Contrary to some reports, the member clarified that the dearness allowance had not been recently increased from USD 150 to USD 300. This amount, they confirmed, had been in place since the Tokyo Olympics.

While IOA President PT Usha had initially sought approval from all members for the proposed budget, Treasurer Sahdev Yadav intervened, requesting an Executive Council meeting for deliberation before finalizing the approval.

It's important to note that the council consists of 15 members, including two representatives from the Athletes' Commission.

The IOA's decision to decline the allowances underscores their commitment to aligning themselves with public sentiment and prioritizing fair support for the athletes who will be representing India on the world stage.