Olympics 2024: Not the heroes we need but the heroes we deserve

In the grand theatre of the Olympic Games, where the spotlight shines on athletic prowess and competitive spirit, certain athletes emerge not just as victors but as true superheroes in their own right.

Their stories are resounding, transcending the ordinary, and revealing remarkable feats of perseverance, unconventional approaches, and inspiring triumphs against the odds.

These athletes, each with their unique challenges and victories, personify the epitome of rising above adversity.

From defying physical limitations to competing under extraordinary circumstances, they remind us that the spirit of a superhero isn’t just confined to comic books but is well and truly alive on the Olympic stage.

Let’s delve into some of the athletes who have captured the spotlight at the Paris 2024 Olympics with their superhero-like traits that have been honed over the years.



Perseverance pays off

Guatemala’s first Olympic gold medalist is a woman who truly embodies perseverance.

Adriana Ruano, originally a gymnast preparing for the 2011 world championships which acted as a qualifier for the London Olympics, saw her career cut short by a spinal injury.

Advised by her doctor to switch to shooting to avoid worsening her back injury, Ruano embraced the change. And the decision paid off at the Paris Olympics, where she secured gold in the women’s trap with a record-breaking score of 45 out of 50.



Nonchalance in victory

Yusuf Dikec, the 51-year-old Turkish shooter, has taken the internet by storm with his nonchalance on the biggest stage of his career.

The five-time Olympian clinched silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

While this is a noteworthy achievement for the veteran, his viral fame stems not from his age or his silver medal with partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, but from his unconventional non-gear approach.

Unlike most shooters who use specialized goggles and ear protection, Dikec won silver using just prescription glasses and earplugs.



Lucky charm

While mascots are common at the Olympic Games, symbolizing a heartfelt connection to the region and its people, Kim Ye-Ji had a mascot of her own.

The South Korean shooter's mascot at the Chateauroux shooting centre was a stuffed elephant toy belonging to her daughter.

Tied to her waist, the toy acted as a good luck charm, complementing Kim’s laser sharp focus and endearing spirit, and contributing to her silver medal effort in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

Age doesn’t define capability

As they say, age is just a number and doesn’t define one’s capability, and Zhiying Zeng is living proof of this.

After moving from China to Chile and taking a 20-year break from table tennis, Zeng made her Olympic debut in Paris for the Chilean team at the age of 58.

Although she lost 4-1 to Mariana Sahakian of Lebanon in the preliminary rounds, she demonstrated to the world that limitations exist only in the mind, not in the body.

Soaring above challenges

A rare kidney disease that initially appeared potentially disastrous didn’t stop Suni Lee from competing and excelling in the women’s gymnastics events at Paris 2024.

The U.S. gymnast, already a gold medalist from Tokyo 2020, qualified for Paris and earned bronze in the individual all-around final and gold in the team event with Simone Biles.

Despite the career-threatening condition, she rose above the challenges and showcased her remarkable resilience.



Maternal strength

It is often said that pregnancy can make a woman stronger, and this was certainly true for Nadia Hafez of Egypt, who competed in the women’s individual sabre event of fencing at Paris 2024 while being seven months pregnant.

Although she exited in the second round, Nadia made headlines by defeating the number 7 seed, Elizabeth Tartakovsky of the USA, in the Round of 32.

The surprise was further heightened when she revealed her pregnancy after the win.

