Paris Olympics: All the venues where Indian athletes will be in action

The 117-member Indian contingent will be playing across 16 different sports at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

From the legendary Roland Garros for Tennis to makeshift exhibition halls as venues for Weightlifting and Table Tennis, here are all the venues where Indian athletes will be in action during the Olympics.

Archery- Invalides



The Indian Archery contingent will be looking for the bull's eye amidst some legendary monuments.

The Invalides is a large green space located opposite the iconic Hotel des Invalides. A temporary venue in the heart of Paris, surrounded by a military hospital turned museum (Hotel des Invalides) and the tomb of Napolean Bonaparte.

Hotel des Invalides was constructed in 1687 during the reign of Louis XIV and was used as a military hospital during the revolution.

The Indian Archers will be looking to hit the bull's eye at the iconic venue. ( Photo Credit:- World Archery )

Athletics-Track and Field- State-de-France



The country's largest stadium, built for the 1998 FIFA World Cup, will host the major athletics event.

Home to the French football and rugby teams, State-de-France will have a reduced capacity of 69,000 for the Olympics. The stadium will be the venue for the track and field events, and all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra when he competes in the finals of the Javelin Throw on August 8th.

Representative image of State-de-France during the Paris Olympics 2024( Photo Credit:- Olympics.com )

Badminton- The Porte de la Chapelle Arena



One of the newer venues in the 2024 Paris Olympics, which was planned to host wrestling but now will host Badminton and Rhythmic Gymnastics.



The 8000-seater arena is already home to Paris’s Basketball team.

With the likes of Satwik-Chirag, PV Sindhu, and Lakshya, the Indian Badminton contingent will compete for the ultimate glory from July 27th.

The Chapelle Arena is designed with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Also known as the Adidas Arena will host the Badminton event at Paris 2024.

Boxing Preliminary - The North Paris Arena



Villepinte Exhibition Centre, the largest fair or trade center in France, will become "the North Paris Arena" for the Games. With nine big halls, It’s also the largest center for an event before the Porte de Versailles which will have the Paris Expo section.

This modular sports facility will host preliminary rounds in boxing and fencing in the modern pentathlon. The Indian Boxing contingent will compete here to advance to the Roland Garros Stadium for the finals.

Equestrian- Palace of Versailles

Anush Agarwalla will be competing in the dressage event with his horse Sir Camello Old at this historic venue.

The Palace of Versailles, a symbol of France's rich history and global standing, will host equestrian events at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Originally a hunting lodge, it became the center of French royalty under Louis XIV and is now a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Temporary facilities will be built on the palace grounds to accommodate dressage, jumping, and eventing competitions.

The pre-renaissance Palace of Versailles will host the Equestrian events at the Paris Olympics. ( Photo Credit:- Olympic.com)

Field Hockey - Yves-du-Manoir-Stadium



The Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes, France, is a unique venue, having hosted events in both the 1924 and 2024 Olympic Games. Once the main stadium in the Paris region, it has seen numerous national and international competitions over the past century.

During the 1924 Olympics, the stadium hosted multiple sports such as Athletics, cycling, fencing, and horse riding.

The legacy stadium will be hosting the Hockey competition this time where the Indian men's hockey team will try to upgrade the colour of their bronze medal from Tokyo.

Yves-du-Manoir Stadium will host the Olympics for the second time. ( Photo Credit:- Olympics.com)

Golf- The Golf National



Golf National, a prestigious golf course in Europe, will host the Olympic golf tournament. Its "L'Albatros" course, known for its complexity, has hosted major competitions like the Ryder Cup.

Owned by the French Golf Federation, the course was designed as a national technical centre and committed to sustainability.

Aditi Ashok, with experience from Tokyo, aims to perform even better in this beautiful and challenging setting.

The Golf National in France will put its complexity before Aditi to tackle. ( Photo Credit:- Olympics.com)

Judo & Wrestling - The Champ de Mars Arena



A temporary structure also known as the Grand Palais Éphémère, will host Olympic judo and wrestling events during the Paris 2024 Games.

Designed by Jean-Michel Wilmotte, this sustainable wooden arena was built on the Champ de Mars and seamlessly blended into the urban landscape.

It was initially created to host events typically held at the Grand Palais while it undergoes renovations, but will now continue to serve as a venue for cultural and sporting events, including the much-anticipated judo competition featuring Indian Tulika Mann.

The Indian Wrestling contingent will be looking forward to contributing to India's medal tally at the Champ de Mars.

Rowing - Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Indian rower Balraj Panwar qualified for the men's single sculls at the 2024 Olympics through the Asia & Oceania Qualification Regatta and will compete in the newly made stadium.

The Olympic rowing and canoe-kayak events will be held at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Designed by architects Auer, Weber, and Assoziierte, the complex features a white-water stadium, a rowing course, and a sports center.

This world-class facility will serve as a training ground for athletes of all levels and a hub for water sports organizations.

Sailing- Marseille Marina

150 minutes away from Paris Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will compete in the sailing events at the Paris 2024 Olympics, held in Marseille, a city known for its ideal sailing conditions on the Mediterranean coast.

The Roucas-Blanc Marina will be transformed into a world-class venue for the competition, with extensive renovations and upgrades.



Spectators will enjoy stunning views of the races from Marseille's La Corniche, while competitors will benefit from consistent winds and favorable water conditions.

Shooting- Chateauroux Shooting Centre

India's big shooting contingent of 21 shooters will compete at the Chateaurox Shooting Centre which is 270 km away from the city of Paris.

With a capacity of 3000 spectators, the national shooting range at Chateaurox will host 340 shooters across the globe. ( Photo Credit:- Olympic-trials)

Swimming - Paris La Défense Arena



The Paris La Défense Arena, an impressive venue known for its size and technology, will host Olympic swimming events for the first time in 2024.

Designed by Christian de Portzamparc, this modern arena features the world's largest interactive screen and a unique facade made of dynamic aluminum and glass scales.

Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Dhindhi Desinghu will represent their country at this iconic venue.

Table Tennis & Weightlifting - South Paris Arena

The South Paris Arena, part of the Paris Expo, will be a key venue for the 2024 Olympic Games, hosting weightlifting and table tennis events.

The Paris Expo is a major European exhibition center and is undergoing extensive renovations to modernize its facilities before hosting the games.

Mirabai Chanu and the Table Tennis contingent will be looking to create history at the South Paris Arena.

Tennis & Boxing Finals - Roland Garros Stadium

The legendary and iconic tennis stadium Rolan Garros will host the tennis tournament and the finals of boxing.

The pair of Rohan Bopanna-Sriram Balaji in men's doubles and Sumit Nagal in men's singles will play at the Roland Garros Stadium

It is named after French aviator Roland Garros and the stadium was built in 1928 as the stage for the achievements of French players at the Davis Cup.



Roland-Garros hosts the French Open each year (one of the four tennis Grand Slam tournaments), a major global sporting event.

The centre court at Phillipe Chatrier at the Roland Garros Stadium. ( Photo Credit:- Roland Garros Travel)



