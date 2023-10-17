Indian Olympic Association restarts hunt for CEO after flak from IOC

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will restart the process for the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after receiving some flak from the International Olympic Council (IOC) regarding the delay in the process.

Currently, IOA's joint secretary and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey has been discharging the functions of the CEO. The CEO will be an ex-officio member of the Executive Council without voting rights.

As reported by PTI, the IOA executive council, which met in Mumbai on Tuesday, decided to issue a new advertisement for the post.

The decision came after IOC president Thomas Bach said on Monday that he hoped the IOA to appoint its CEO mandated under the constitution soon.

Bach was presiding the 141st session of the IOC in Mumbai from October 15-17 during which cricket and four other sports were included in the programme of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

As per the new Constitution drafted by a Supreme Court-constituted panel and approved by the IOC, the IOA was to appoint a CEO who would perform the functions of the erstwhile secretary general, within a month after taking charge of the new executive council led by PT Usha.

The new IOA council took charge on December 10, but to date, a CEO has not been appointed.

One of the eligibility criteria for the post of CEO is that the candidate should be a “management professional with an experience of no less than 10 years as the CEO of a company/entity with an annual turnover of no less than Rs 25 crore.”

Earlier on Monday, IOC president Thomas Bach told the media that he is confident that IOA will appoint a CEO soon.

"We had a discussion with the newly elected president PT Usha and we were taking stock of the developments. We spoke about the necessary next steps, in particular (about) the appointment of the CEO for the IOA," Bach told the media on the sidelines of the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai.

"She was very receptive, she has also undertaken steps within the IOA, so at this moment we are confident that this appointment can come soon," Bach explained the process of the appointment of the CEO.

Bach said more work can be done for the betterment of the IOA and the athletes once the appointment of the CEO is made.