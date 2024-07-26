Olympics 2024: State-wise distribution of Indian athletes

India is sending a huge contingent of 117 athletes to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

While the number of athletes is less than the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian contingent has athletes from 21 states and one Union Territory.

Haryana leads the chart with 25 representatives with Olympic champion in Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra being the most notable name from the state. All six wrestlers also belong to Haryana and four boxers out of six are also from Haryana.

Ten hockey players of the Indian men's team make up half the contingent of the Punjab with World record-holder shooter Sift Kaur Samra being the other notable name.

Tamil Nadu takes up the third spot with a total of 13 athletes dominated by the Athletics contingent.

India won seven medals last time at the Tokyo Olympics with a contingent of 121 athletes and the athletes will try to cross the double digit.

State Number of Athletes Haryana 25 Punjab 20 Tamil Nadu 13 Karnataka 7 Uttar Pradesh 6 Maharashtra 5 Delhi 5 Kerala 5 Telangana 4 Uttarakhand 4 Andhra Pradesh 4 West Bengal 3 Gujarat 3 Madhya Pradesh 2 Manipur 2 Odisha 2 Rajasthan 2 Jharkhand 1 Assam 1 Sikkim 1 Goa 1 Bihar 1

(Data Source: Sports Authority of India. Includes reserve players)