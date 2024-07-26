Olympics Begin In
Olympics 2024: State-wise distribution of Indian athletes

The 117-member strong Indian contingent is distributed across 21 states and one union territory.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 July 2024 3:05 PM GMT

India is sending a huge contingent of 117 athletes to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

While the number of athletes is less than the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian contingent has athletes from 21 states and one Union Territory.

Haryana leads the chart with 25 representatives with Olympic champion in Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra being the most notable name from the state. All six wrestlers also belong to Haryana and four boxers out of six are also from Haryana.

Ten hockey players of the Indian men's team make up half the contingent of the Punjab with World record-holder shooter Sift Kaur Samra being the other notable name.

Tamil Nadu takes up the third spot with a total of 13 athletes dominated by the Athletics contingent.

India won seven medals last time at the Tokyo Olympics with a contingent of 121 athletes and the athletes will try to cross the double digit.

StateNumber of Athletes
Haryana25
Punjab20
Tamil Nadu13
Karnataka7
Uttar Pradesh6
Maharashtra5
Delhi5
Kerala5
Telangana4
Uttarakhand4
Andhra Pradesh4
West Bengal3
Gujarat3
Madhya Pradesh2
Manipur2
Odisha2
Rajasthan2
Jharkhand1
Assam1
Sikkim1
Goa1
Bihar1

(Data Source: Sports Authority of India. Includes reserve players)

