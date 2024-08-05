India releases commemorative postage stamps for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Commemorative postage stamps for the Paris 2024 Olympics were released today, in amove to celebrate India's sports heritage and encourage its athletes.

The ceremony highlighted the country's dedication to sports and its athletes.

The initiative aims to symbolize national pride and serve as an inspiration for athletes.

The government has emphasized providing comprehensive support to athletes, ensuring they have the necessary resources to excel.

Programs like Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) were highlighted as key to nurturing young talent and providing them with the facilities needed to succeed on national and international stages.

Of the 117 athletes representing India in Paris, 28 have emerged from the Khelo India scheme, reflecting the program's impact on grassroots sports development.



The stamps serve as a tribute to the athletes' hard work and dedication, and the nation stands united in supporting them with the #Cheer4Bharat campaign.

This release is not just a nod to India's sporting legacy but also an inspiration for young players to enhance their skills and bring pride to the nation on the global stage.