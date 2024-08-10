Olympics 2024: India finishes with one silver and five bronze medals

Indian contingent finished the Olympic Games 2024 campaign with a total of six medals including one silver and five bronze medals.

With this feat India has equaled the medal tally of 2012 London Olympics (six medals), bettered the medal tally of 2016 Rio Olympics (three medals) and finished with one less medal than 2020 Tokyo Olympics (seven medals).

Currently, India is placed at 70th position and it is expected to go couple of places down with some more events left.

India's campaign ended with wrestler Reetika Hooda bowing out in women's 76kg wrestling quarter-finals against Aiperi Medet of Kyrgyzstan.

In women's golf, Aditi Ashok finished at T29 and Diksha Dagar finished T49 bringing curtains to the dismal campaign of Indian golf.

India won three medals in shooting with Manu Bhaker winning bronze in women's 10m air pistol and then pairing with Sarabjot Singh to win another bronze in 10m air pistol mixed team.

Swapnil Kusale won the third medal in shooting with a bronze medal in the men's 50m three positions event.

Aman Sehrawat won India's only wrestling medal when he claimed bronze in the men's 57 category defeating Puerto Rican wrestler Daniel Toi Cruz.

India's last bronze came in men's hockey when Harmanpreet Singh led Indian team defeated Spain in a tight bronze medal playoff to clinch consecutive bronze medals after Tokyo's bronze.

Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra had to be satisfied silver medal this time as Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan claimed gold medal in the men's Javelin throw.

Apart from the medals, Indian contingent had some heartbreaking fourth places finishes with the likes of Arjun Babuta in men's 10m air rifle, Mirabai Chanu in women's weightlifting, Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Maheshwari Chauhan in mixed skeet team, and Lakshya Sen in men's singles badminton.



