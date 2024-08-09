Olympics 2024: Will India finish below Pakistan in the medal tally?

With Arshad Nadeem's historic throw in the Javelin Throw final of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Pakistan has won their first-ever gold at the Olympics after a wait of four decades.

This is also their first-ever individual gold medal at Olympics and first-ever track and field medal for Pakistan.

After winning the gold, Pakistan has jumped to joint 53rd position in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games medal tally while India is positioned at the 64th spot with one silver and four bronze medals.

Can India finish below Pakistan in 2024 Paris Olympics medal tally?

With just one wrestling and two track-and-field events left for India at the Paris Olympics, India is unlikely to collect a gold medal at the moment.

In the ongoing women's golf competition, the Indian golfers are out of top 10 and hence it looks improbable that they will recover back to make it to the top three.

This is likely to result in Pakistan finishing ahead of India in the overall standings.

When did India finish below Pakistan in Olympics medal tally last?

It was 1992 Barcelona Olympics when Pakistan finished above India in the OIylmpics medal tally.

While Pakistan won one bronze at 1992 Olympics with the Pakistan men's hockey team finishing third, India failed to open the account with the Indian men's hockey finishing seventh.

How medal tally works at Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee ranks countries by the number of gold medals won by the respective country, followed by silver and bronze medals.

If countries are tied in all three categories, they're ranked alphabetically by their IOC country code.

The most common method of determining the success of countries at the Olympic Games is the gold first method followed by IOC and most of the media organizations.