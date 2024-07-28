'Hoping for double-digit medal haul at Paris Olympics': Nita Ambani

After the success at the Tokyo Olympics, where India achieved its best-ever medal tally, the nation is now setting its sights on a double-digit medal haul at the Paris Olympics.

Nita Ambani, sports administrator and IOC member, expressed her optimism during the opening of 'India House' at La Villette. She highlighted that hosting the Olympics in India is a dream that is 'not far' from reality.

In October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s ambitious bid for the 2036 Olympics, committing to make the dreams of 1.4 billion citizens come true.

"We are going to do very well. Forty-seven percent of our athletes are girls. We are all for women power and supporting our young athletes," said Nita Ambani. "I hope we can see double digits in medals for the first time. Go India go, make India proud," she added.

The launch of 'India House' at the Paris Olympics, attended by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and IOC officials, was a significant milestone. "India has arrived. The day is not far when we will host the Olympic Games," she said.

Nita Ambani explained that 'India House' serves as a place to honor athletes, celebrate their achievements, and showcase India's rich heritage and culture.



"It's a home away from home for our athletes," she added.

When asked about the inspiration for 'India House,' she mentioned that the idea came during her visits to Brazil, Korea, and Japan.

"I felt that a country with 1.4 billion people needed a house of its own at the Olympics to truly represent the spirit of India," she concluded.