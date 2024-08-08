Olympics 2024: Hockey's history, Neeraj's wait and other highlights from Day 13

The Indian sports fan breathed a sigh of relief on the 13th day of the 2024 Paris Olympics as the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal to provide some relief to all the heartbreak.

Here is how the Indian athletes fared on the 13th Day of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Athletics:



Jyothi Yarraji finished fourth in the women's 100m hurdles repechage round at the Stade de France and failed to the semi-finals of the event.

The 24-year-old hurdler clocked in 13.17s in her repechage heats, a subpar performance that ruled her out of the semi-finals.

Later in the night, Indian star and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will feature in the men's Javelin throw final.

Wrestling:

In wrestling, Aman Sherawat pulled off a great surprise in the men’s 57kg freestyle category. He first beat Vladimir Egorov of Macedonia10-0.

Then in the quarter-final, he blanked Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania 12-0. But in the semi-finals, Aman was taken down by Rei Higuchi of Japan with the score line reading 0-10.

Aman will now battle Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico in the bronze medal match on Friday.

In the Women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling, Anshu Malik was beaten 2-7 by Helen Maroulis of the United States.

Golf

In women’s golf, after the 2nd round, both Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok were in joint 14th place. With one more round to be played, both Diksha and Aditi will look to make a strong finish.

Hockey:

Indian men’s hockey team beat Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal playoff and created history by winning consecutive Olympic medals after 52 years.

Spain opened the scoring in the 18th minute through March Miralles but India replied via captain Harmanpreet Singh to lead 2-1 and held on to the lead at the end.