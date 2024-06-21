Athletics to kick off Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games

World Athletics and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (LA28) unveiled a significant revision to the competition schedule for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Athletics, the cornerstone of the Games, will now kick off proceedings during the first week at the renowned LA Memorial Coliseum, marking a monumental shift in Olympic history.

The decision positions LA Memorial Coliseum as the first venue to host events at three separate Olympic Games, underscoring its iconic status in the world of sports. This move aims to optimize the venue master plan, promising an unparalleled experience for athletes and spectators alike.

The initiative is expected to inject a new level of energy into the Games, setting the stage for an electrifying start as track and field athletes from around the globe showcase their prowess.

Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, expressed enthusiasm for the innovative change, emphasizing its potential to enhance the global profile of athletics.



"We are excited to support this visionary timetable change for LA28," Coe remarked. "By prioritizing athletics in the first week, the Games will commence with unparalleled excitement, captivating audiences worldwide."

The restructured schedule also involves shifting swimming events to the second week, a strategic move aimed at maximizing pre-Games promotion and Games-time viewership for both athletics and aquatics. Janet Evans, Chief Athlete Officer of LA28, highlighted the collaborative efforts behind the decision, emphasizing its broader benefits for the Games.

"We believe the positive effects of this change will extend beyond athletics and swimming, bolstering the overall success of the LA28 Games and benefiting all sports in our programme," Evans noted.

The timing adjustment ensures that athletics will benefit from the heightened attention and anticipation generated by the Games' opening ceremony, crafted in the cultural and creative hub of Los Angeles.

This historic alteration respects tradition by maintaining the marathon events over the final weekend, with medals awarded during the closing ceremony, a fitting conclusion to this monumental event.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 14 to 30, 2028, featuring more than 10,000 athletes representing over 200 nations across 35 sports. This marks the third occasion that Los Angeles has hosted the Olympics, following the memorable editions of 1932 and 1984.