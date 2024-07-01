Gagan Narang, Rohit Rajpal in race to become Chef De Mission for Olympics

Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang and Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal have emerged as strong contenders to become the Indian contingent's chef de mission in the Paris Games, a position which fell vacant after MC Mary Kom withdrew due to personal reasons, IOA sources told PTI on Sunday.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom resigned from the position in April, saying she was left with no choice but to step down owing to compelling personal reasons. She was named CDM by the Indian Olympic Association in March this year.

"Most likely it will be Gagan or Rohit for the role of chef de mission. It's a huge responsibility and they are capable of managing it. Having said that, weightlifting federation's Sahdev Yadav's name was also being considered," an IOA source told PTI on the sidelines of the send-off ceremony for India's Olympic contingent here.

It has been learned that badminton legend Prakash Padukone was also offered the position but the former All England Champion refused to take up the role.

"Mr Padukone is a well-respected figure in Indian sports. However, due to old age, he was a bit hesitant to take up the responsibility and IOA respected his decision," the source added.

When asked about it, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said," I will share the name in the next four to five days."

Chef de mission is an important administrative post as the CDM is responsible for ensuring the welfare of the participating athletes, taking care of their needs, and liaising with the organizing committee.

More than 100 athletes have qualified for the Paris Games, starting July 26.

Interestingly, Narang -- the London Olympics bronze medallist in men's 10m air rifle event, was tasked with overseeing India's operations at the shooting range, which is very far from the main venues.

India will field its largest-ever shooting contingent with as many as 21 shooters qualifying for the Games. If Narang is selected the IOA will have to find his replacement at the shooting range.

Davis Cup skipper Rohit Rajpal, who is also All India Tennis Association (AITA) treasurer, may withdraw from the race due to compelling personal reasons.

Rajpal is IOA's Executive Committee member and also manages the Volleyball Federation of India as head of the ad-hoc panel running the NSF.