Explained: What are the Phryges, the mascot for the Olympic Games

The Olympics are synonymous with mascots, and Paris 2024's choice might seem unconventional at first glance.

Forget cuddly animals or fantastical creatures, the mascots for these Games are 'The Phryges', a tribe of red caps symbolizing a powerful force in French history: freedom.

On vous présente la Phryge Olympique et la Phryge Paralympique !

Les mascottes de #Paris2024 ✨

Sportives, fêtardes… et françaises 🇫🇷



Here are the Olympic Phryge and the Paralympic Phryge!

The #Paris2024 mascots ✨

They are sporty, love to party... and are so French 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/plupKzQqNs — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) November 14, 2022

Inspired by the Phrygian cap, these mascots symbolize freedom through revolution.

Historically, the Phrygian cap, also known as the liberty cap, has been a powerful emblem of liberation, prominently used during the French Revolution.



By choosing this symbol, the Paris Games connect deeply with French history and values of Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité (Liberty, Equality, Fraternity).

History and significance

The Phrygian cap has roots in ancient Anatolia and has been associated with freedom since the time of the Romans.

At the heart of French history, the Phrygian cap stands as a timeless symbol of liberty and revolution.

This simple, conical hat, with its distinctive forward curl, has been a witness to pivotal moments in history, embodying the spirit of freedom across centuries.

In France, the cap became synonymous with the French Revolution of 1789, worn by revolutionaries as they stormed the Bastille and reshaped the nation.

The cap adorned the head of Marianne, the French national icon, symbolizing the enduring spirit of the people.

The Olympic Phryge and the Paralympic Phryge are taking the lead of a tribe which always has its trainers on 👟

What could be better than little Phrygian caps to lead the revolution through sport and accompany us to the #Paris2024 Games! pic.twitter.com/hUjFI09zZM — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) November 14, 2022

As Paris hosts the 2024 Olympics, the Phrygian cap has been reimagined as the official mascot and christened the Phryges.



From the ancient construction of Notre-Dame to the revolutionary streets of Paris, the Phrygian cap has been a silent witness to history.

As it takes center stage in the Paris 2024 Olympics, it continues to inspire, uniting people under the banner of freedom and the pursuit of excellence.

By choosing the Phrygian cap, Paris 2024 pays homage to the timeless ideals of liberty and revolution, making these games not only a sporting event but also a cultural celebration that honors the past while looking forward to the future.

Representing resilience and hope, these mascots aim to inspire a new generation, emphasizing that sport can drive positive change.

The design and characteristics

The Olympic Phryge is a bright red character adorned with the colors of the French flag - blue, white, and red.

These mascots, symbolize a new kind of revolution, one led by the spirit of athleticism and unity.

The Phryges display the gold "Paris 2024" logo proudly on their chests, representing the fusion of history and modernity.

Their eyes, crafted from the "cockade of France," a national ornament, reflect the deep cultural roots that bind this event to the heart of the nation.

The detailings in the mascot for Paris 2024 (Photo Credit: Olympics.com)

As ambassadors of change, these mascots are more than mere figures; they are the embodiment of Paris 2024's vision to inspire and transform lives through sport.



The Paralympic Phryge shares this design but features a running blade, highlighting inclusivity and the spirit of the Paralympic movement.

Their shared motto, “Alone we go faster, but together we go further,” reflects the collaborative spirit of the Olympics and the power of teamwork in achieving success.

Cultural Impact

The Phrygian cap, a recurring motif in French culture, appears on coins, stamps, and even on the iconic Marianne, a symbol of the French Republic.

By choosing the Phryges, Paris 2024 reinforces its commitment to showcasing French heritage while promoting universal values.

The Phryges aim to inspire France and the world to embrace physical activity as a means of transformation.

Their mission is to drive a revolution through sport, inspiring generations to come.

Also, more than just mascots, the Phryges are ambassadors of the Paris 2024 Games, carrying the legacy of the Phrygian cap into the future.

They celebrate freedom, unity, and the transformative power of sport, embodying the spirit of the Olympics.

By embracing their historical and cultural significance, the Phryges aim to leave a lasting impact on both the Games and global society, proving that together, we can achieve extraordinary things.