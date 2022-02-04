Dutch journalist dragged away during live Winter Olympics broadcast

A correspondent in Beijing for Dutch national broadcaster NOS was manhandled away from his camera during a live news show shortly before the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Sjoerd den Daas, the NOS correspondent in China, was speaking to the camera when security officials pushed him away.

Den Daas remained calm and told the anchor in the Netherlands, "I fear we will have to come back to you later."

"Our correspondent @sjoerddendaas was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journaal," the news outlet wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the incident.



"Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later."

In his speech at Friday's Opening Ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach subtly hinted at the Games' host nation by calling for "peace."

"In this Olympic spirit of peace, I appeal to all political authorities across the world — observe your commitment to this Olympic truth. Give peace a chance," said Bach, 68, in Friday's address after the Parade of Nations.