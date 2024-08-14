Olympics 2024: Indian debutants who made the country proud in Paris

India finished the Paris Olympics 2024 with six medals. It was the country's second-best performance in the Olympics in terms of number of medal won.

While many Indian athletes made their debut at the Paris Olympics, some punched above their weights. They not only clinched medals but also defied the immense pressure associated with the Olympic debut.

While the weight of expectations and the fear of disappointment may have got the better of some of the athletes, many of them overcame these challenges, inspired the nation and set a new benchmark for future generations of Indian athletes.

Let us have a look at debutants who have medalled at the Paris 2024 games.

Sarabjot Singh

Sarabjot tasted both success and failure at the Paris 2024 games. He started his campaign with a brilliant performance in the qualifications round of the men’s 10m air pistol but eventually succumbed to pressure and missed the qualifications mark.

When he lost the qualifications by a whisker, Sarabjot learned from his mistakes and teamed up with Manu Bhaker, who had a disappointing start in her Olympic debut in Tokyo.

With India trailing South Korea narrowly, Sarabjot Singh stepped up under immense pressure to deliver a clutch performance in the mixed 10m air pistol bronze medal playoff. He shot a crucial 10.2 when Manu Bhaker’s shot went for a 9.4 turning the tide in India's favour, securing the bronze medal in a thrilling finish.

𝐼𝑡'𝑠 𝑀𝑎𝑛𝑢 𝐵ℎ𝑎𝑘𝑒𝑟'𝑠 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑, 𝑤𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑗𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑙𝑖𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑖𝑛 𝑖𝑡! ❤️



Huge appreciation for Sarabjot too, following the disappointment he had in the individual event🙌#Paris2024 #OlympicGames #Olympics pic.twitter.com/i0WwFOGbM0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2024

Swapnil Kusale



In a remarkable debut, Swapnil etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the 50m rifle 3 Position at the Olympic Games when he won the bronze medal in Paris.

Overcoming a slow start, he displayed the composure of a seasoned veteran, eventually clinching the bronze. Swapnil's unwavering accuracy throughout the kneeling and prone stages kept him firmly in medal contention.

IT'S BRONZE🥉 FOR SWAPNIL! 🔥🔥



Brilliant shooting by Swapnil Kusale who grabs India's FIRST-EVER medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3P event!#Paris2024 #Olympics #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/UafVwgphex — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 1, 2024

Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh



While the veteran Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh announced that the Olympics would be his last campaign with the National team, the Indian Hockey team punched above their weight to clinch the bronze medal.

The contributions of the debutants were equally important as those of the seasoned players in the squad. The Indians eventually won their second successive medal at the Olympics.

Aman Sehrawat

Following Vinesh Phogat's unfortunate disqualification, it appeared that the Indian wrestling contingent was set to conclude their campaign without any medals this year.

However, Aman Sehrawat, the lone male wrestler in the Indian squad, made history on his Olympic debut by clinching the bronze medal in the Men’s 57 Kg category in Paris. With this victory, Aman became the youngest-ever medal winner for India.