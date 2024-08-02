Olympic Games 2024 Day 7 Live- Manu Bhaker, Lakshya Sen and Indian men's hockey team in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

2024 Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Shooter Manu Bhaker will return to action in the qualification round of women's 25m pistol event on Friday. She has already won two medals at the current edition of Olympics.

Shuttler Lakshya Sen will be going to play his quarterfinal match against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. On the other hand, Indian men's hockey team will face their nemesis Australia in the final group game of Pool B.

In archery, Indian Mixed team of Dhiraj Boomadevara and Ankita Bhakat will be action , while Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will continue with their races in sailing.

Meanwhile, top Indian athletes will begin their campaign today including Asian Games medalist Parul Chaudhary in women's 500m round-1 and Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put qualification event.

Catch all the live updates here: