Olympic Games 2024 Day 7 Live- Manu Bhaker, Lakshya Sen and Indian men's hockey team in action - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances on August 2 at the Paris Olympics 2024.
2024 Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Shooter Manu Bhaker will return to action in the qualification round of women's 25m pistol event on Friday. She has already won two medals at the current edition of Olympics.
Shuttler Lakshya Sen will be going to play his quarterfinal match against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. On the other hand, Indian men's hockey team will face their nemesis Australia in the final group game of Pool B.
In archery, Indian Mixed team of Dhiraj Boomadevara and Ankita Bhakat will be action , while Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will continue with their races in sailing.
Meanwhile, top Indian athletes will begin their campaign today including Asian Games medalist Parul Chaudhary in women's 500m round-1 and Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put qualification event.
Live Updates
- 2 Aug 2024 4:20 AM GMT
Day-6 Summary from Indian sports
India had a disappointing day on Thursday as three of the prominent medal contenders exited the competition.
In a span of three hours, the fortunes of Indian campaign at Paris Olympics drastically changed - All the details here
- 2 Aug 2024 4:15 AM GMT
Schedule for the Indian contingent on August 2
Shooting
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in action at 12:30 PM in women's 25m pistol qualification
Archery
Indian Mixed Team Pre-quarterfinal Vs Indonesia - 1:00 PM IST
Hockey
India men's team Vs Australia - 4:45 PM IST
Badminton
Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen - QF - 6:30 PM
- 2 Aug 2024 4:05 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day-7 of Paris Olympics
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 2. Stayed tuned for regular updates.