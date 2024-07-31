Olympic Games Paris 2024 Day 5 LIVE: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

2024 Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will look to confirm her place in the badminton women's singles topping her group, as Lakshya Sen clashes with third seed Jonatan Christie in a do-or-die group stage encounter, with the winner advancing to pre-quarterfinals.

Another Indian shuttler who will be in action is HS Prannoy. He will face Le Duc Phat in his final group clash.

In shooting, Ashwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will compete in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification round.

In the women's trap qualification round, Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will be in action around noon.

In boxing, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will look to seal her place in the last eight of the 75kg category with a win over Sunniva Hofstad.

Nishant Dev faces Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio in the men's 71kg round of 16 clash.

In archery, Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will be looking to book their places in Round of 32 of women's and men's recurve archery events.

In table tennis, Sreeja Akula will attempt to follow Manika Batra by confirming her place in R16 with a win over Zeng Jian of Singapore.

Catch live updates: