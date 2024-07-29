Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 0
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Olympics

Olympics Games Paris 2024 Day 3 LIVE: Ramita, Arjun to compete in 10m air rifle final - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances across sports on the third day of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Olympics Games Paris 2024 Day 3 LIVE: Ramita, Arjun to compete in 10m air rifle final - Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Arjun Babuta and Ramita qualified for the men's and women's 10m Air Rifle final at the Paris Olympics.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 29 July 2024 3:15 AM GMT

2024 Paris Olympics Day 3 LIVE: After Manu Bhaker opened India's medal account at Paris 2024, India will have more chances to savour medal-winning moments on the third day (July 29) of the Games.

Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will compete in the 10m air rifle women's and men's final today, aiming to increase India's medal tally.

Also, be in action is the country's ace men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in badminton.

In shooting, Manu will look to amplify her medal chances in one more event when she pairs up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round. Rhythm Sangwan and Arjuna Cheema are the other pair in the fray.

Indian men's hockey team, meanwhile, look for their second win at the Paris Olympics when they go up against Argentina.

In archery, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will compete in the men's team quarterfinal against Colombia.

In the day's final action, Sreeja Akula will look to break into the Round of 16 of the women's table tennis competition.

Catch live updates:

Live Updates

2024-07-29 03:08:16
  • 29 July 2024 3:13 AM GMT

    Schedule for July 29

    Badminton

    Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty (IND) vs Mark Lamsfuss / Marvin Seidel (GER) - 12:00 PM IST 

    Ashwini Ponappa-Tanisha Crasto (IND) vs Nami Matsuyama / Chiharu Shida (JPN) - 12:50 PM IST 

    Lakshya Sen (IND) Vs Julian Carraggi (BEL) - 5:30 PM IST 

    Shooting

    Trap Men’s Qualification Day 1 - 12:30 PM IST

    10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - 12:45 PM IST

    10m Air Rifle Women’s Final - 1:00 PM IST

    10m Air Rifle Men’s Final - 3:30 PM IST 

    Archery

    Men's Team Quarterfinal - 6:30 PM IST

    Men's Team Semifinal - 7:40 PM IST

    Men's Team Bronze medal match - 8:18 PM IST

    Men's Team Final - 8:41 PM IST 

    Table Tennis

    Sreeja Akula (IND) Vs Zeng Jian (SGP) - R32 - 11:30 PM IST 

    Hockey

    Indian men's team Vs Argentina - 4:15 PM IST 

Paris OlympicsOlympicsBadmintonArcheryShootingIndian HockeySatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag ShettyManika BatraTable Tennis
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X