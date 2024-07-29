Olympics Games Paris 2024 Day 3 LIVE: Ramita, Arjun to compete in 10m air rifle final - Scores, Updates, Blog

2024 Paris Olympics Day 3 LIVE: After Manu Bhaker opened India's medal account at Paris 2024, India will have more chances to savour medal-winning moments on the third day (July 29) of the Games.

Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will compete in the 10m air rifle women's and men's final today, aiming to increase India's medal tally.

Also, be in action is the country's ace men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in badminton.

In shooting, Manu will look to amplify her medal chances in one more event when she pairs up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round. Rhythm Sangwan and Arjuna Cheema are the other pair in the fray.

Indian men's hockey team, meanwhile, look for their second win at the Paris Olympics when they go up against Argentina.

In archery, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will compete in the men's team quarterfinal against Colombia.

In the day's final action, Sreeja Akula will look to break into the Round of 16 of the women's table tennis competition.

Catch live updates:

