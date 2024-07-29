Olympics
Olympics Games Paris 2024 Day 3 LIVE: Ramita, Arjun to compete in 10m air rifle final - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances across sports on the third day of the Paris Olympics 2024.
2024 Paris Olympics Day 3 LIVE: After Manu Bhaker opened India's medal account at Paris 2024, India will have more chances to savour medal-winning moments on the third day (July 29) of the Games.
Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will compete in the 10m air rifle women's and men's final today, aiming to increase India's medal tally.
Also, be in action is the country's ace men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in badminton.
In shooting, Manu will look to amplify her medal chances in one more event when she pairs up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round. Rhythm Sangwan and Arjuna Cheema are the other pair in the fray.
Indian men's hockey team, meanwhile, look for their second win at the Paris Olympics when they go up against Argentina.
In archery, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will compete in the men's team quarterfinal against Colombia.
In the day's final action, Sreeja Akula will look to break into the Round of 16 of the women's table tennis competition.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 29 July 2024 3:13 AM GMT
Schedule for July 29
Badminton
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty (IND) vs Mark Lamsfuss / Marvin Seidel (GER) - 12:00 PM IST
Ashwini Ponappa-Tanisha Crasto (IND) vs Nami Matsuyama / Chiharu Shida (JPN) - 12:50 PM IST
Lakshya Sen (IND) Vs Julian Carraggi (BEL) - 5:30 PM IST
Shooting
Trap Men’s Qualification Day 1 - 12:30 PM IST
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - 12:45 PM IST
10m Air Rifle Women’s Final - 1:00 PM IST
10m Air Rifle Men’s Final - 3:30 PM IST
Archery
Men's Team Quarterfinal - 6:30 PM IST
Men's Team Semifinal - 7:40 PM IST
Men's Team Bronze medal match - 8:18 PM IST
Men's Team Final - 8:41 PM IST
Table Tennis
Sreeja Akula (IND) Vs Zeng Jian (SGP) - R32 - 11:30 PM IST
Hockey
Indian men's team Vs Argentina - 4:15 PM IST