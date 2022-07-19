CWG Begin In
Olympics

Dates announced for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will take place from 14th July to 30th July, six years hence in 2028. The LA 2028 Paralympics will take place from August 15th to 27th.

Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics dates
The 2028 Summer Olympics will kick off July 14 with a dual opening ceremony at the Coliseum (shown above) and SoFi Stadium (Source: Associated Press)

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-07-19T14:00:59+05:30

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics kicked off a six-year countdown with the announcement of the dates for the Games' return to the city. The opening ceremony will be July 14. The competition will run through July 30.

The Paralympic Games will be from August 15-27.

"This milestone makes the games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey," said LA chief athlete officer Janet Evans, a five-time Olympic medalist swimmer. Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984 and 1932. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was on hand for the announcement. He visited future venues and met with LA28 leadership.

"I have been really impressed by the progress and creativity of the LA28 team," Bach said. "They are using the power of the Olympic Games to inspire young people to get involved in sport."

The Games will use existing stadiums and venues across the region. The organizing committee said 15,000 athletes are expected to compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic games.

