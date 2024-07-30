Olympics 2024: Indian man reaches Paris on cycle to watch Neeraj defend gold

Fayis Asraf Ali, a cyclist from Kerala, India, has cycled over 22,000 kilometres in a bid to watch Neeraj Chopra defend his Olympic gold in Paris.

Asraf, who undertook the journey on August 15, 2022, cycled through 30 countries to reach Paris.

In 2023, when javelin thrower Neeraj created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a World Championships gold in Budapest for the World Athletics Championships, he met Neeraj through a known Kerala coach and spoke briefly with the Indian athlete.

Neeraj, then, asked him to come to the Paris Olympics since he had already covered a great distance.

Asraf, an engineer by profession, obtained a visa and cycled to the UK before arriving in Paris.



Now, Asraf is excited to meet Neeraj and watch him make history on August 8. The Kerala man also requested IOA president PT Usha help him meet Neeraj.

While travelling, Asraf carried a tent, sleeping bag, clothes, and a mat, bringing the total weight of his bicycle to 50kg.

He relied on the generosity of sponsors and kind strangers for accommodation, emphasizing that a visa is all he needs to cross borders.

Despite the gruelling journey, Asraf remained energetic and motivated, fueled by the warmth and hospitality he encountered along the way.

Asraf, who was working in Saudi Arabia, returned to India in 2015 due to his father's heart ailment.