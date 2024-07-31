Olympics 2024: Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina expelled for dating boyfriend in Paris

Brazillian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieria was expelled from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday following a breach of rule and inappropriate behaviour with the officials of Brazil’s Olympic Committee.

The 22-year-old swimmer Ana participated in the 4x100m freestyle relay heats finishing 12th.

She was sent home from the Paris Olympics after it was discovered that she and her teammate, apparently her boyfriend, Gabriel Santos, left the Olympic Village without authorization the night before their race.



Allegedly, they went out to enjoy Paris’s nightlife and partied around after the Opening Ceremony ended on July 26.

Notably, both athletes had their events scheduled for the next day.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee ( BOC) took swift action upon learning of the rule violation, reprimanding both athletes.



However, the consequences for each swimmer differed significantly. Ana was expelled from the Olympic Games due to what the BOC deemed inappropriate behaviour, including alleged mistreatment of staff when confronted about the incident.



Santos, on the other hand, received a warning but was allowed to remain in the competition following an apology coming from his end.

"We are not here playing or taking a vacation. We are here and working from Brazil.", said Gustavo Otsuka, the head of Brazil's swimming team.

"We're here working for Brazil, for the 200 million taxpayers who are working for us. We can't play around here. She took a completely inappropriate position to make her point, her dismay, about the formation of the relay," stated Otsuka.

Ana had another event scheduled in the 4x100 mixed medley on August 2.