Modi ki Guarantee: BJP promises to help IOA to bid for 2036 Olympics

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its election manifesto titled 'Sankalp Patra' (Resolution Letter) released on Sunday, pledged to help the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in launching its bid for the 2036 Olympics.



The BJP, looking to return to power at the Centre for the third consecutive time in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, also promised to develop state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure to host international sports events.

The manifesto also outlined that the BJP would launch a new programme for sportspersons, providing them with benefits like educational, employment and promotional opportunities, if voted to power.

The BJP also said that it would include various traditional sports under the Khelo India scheme, and boost domestic sports manufacturing under Aatmanirbhar Bharath, universalising access to sports across the country by expanding the Khelo India network and promoting sports startups in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, calling it the "age-old dream and aspiration of 140 crore Indians" during the International Olympic Council's (IOC) Congress held in Mumbai last year.

Cricket will be one of the new sports to feature in the #LA2028 #OlympicGames



So 2036, we assured of this metal? 😉



The other new sports to feature are Baseball, Lacrosse, Squash, Flag Football...



Let's get the #2036Olympics bid #Bharat!!! pic.twitter.com/I4zYBGnIiR — Meelogsin (@meelogsin) October 16, 2023

Congress: ﻿Scholarships for sportspersons



Indian National Congress, on the other hand, in its election manifesto has promised a scholarship of INR 10,000 per month to talented sportspersons under the age of 21, along with fund allocation for the promotion of sports in women, people with disabilities and disadvantaged groups.

The Congress' Naya Patra (Document for Justice) also pledged to enact a separate law for the registration of sports federations strictly in compliance with the Olympics Charter, allowing them autonomy and full accountability.

The Naya Patra also stated that if Congress voted to power would implement the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations.

The Congress also promised to establish a National Sports Science Institution to promote research and development in sports science. It also promised to launch the "Sporting Heroes Job Guarantee" programme to assure every sportsperson who has represented at a national or international level, get a good quality job at the end of their sporting career.