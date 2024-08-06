Belgium withdraws from Paris 2024 Mixed Relay after triathlete falls ill

Belgium's Olympic committee announced on Sunday that it would withdraw its team from the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympics after one of its competitors, Claire Michel, fell ill following her swim in the Seine.

Michel, who competed in the women's triathlon earlier in the week, has been deemed unfit to participate in the upcoming relay scheduled for Monday.

Concerns about the Seine's water quality have been raised recently, despite organizers asserting that bacteria levels were safe for athletes.

The Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee expressed their regret in a statement, emphasizing the importance of ensuring safe conditions for competitors.

The committee's decision was made in consultation with the athletes and their entourage.

🇫🇷 The polluted River Seine is making athletes sick and leading them to withdraw.



Belgium and Switzerland have both pulled athletes out of competitions due to high levels of E. coil and pollution making their athletes sick.



Extremely irresponsible of the French government. pic.twitter.com/hqnsTFjV4X — Orikron 🇵🇹 (@orikron) August 5, 2024

Swiss triathlete also falls ill before mixed relay. Organizers have maintained that water quality tests are conducted daily, and the Seine's conditions on the day of the individual triathlons were deemed "very good" according to World Triathlon's criteria.



However, heavy rains preceding the events had raised alarms about potential contamination.

Efforts to clean the Seine for the Olympics included significant investments and the construction of the Austerlitz basin to manage rainwater and reduce pollution.

Despite these measures, rain can still cause E. coli levels to spike, as seen in late June when levels exceeded acceptable standards.