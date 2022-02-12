Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Arif Khan ready for Beijing Games debut - Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream and more

India's lone candidate at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Arif Khan is all set to make his debut at the Games on February 13th, 2022 in the giant slalom event. The slalom event, where Arif is also scheduled to compete will take place on February 16th, 2022.

Aside from being the only Indian at the Winter Olympics, Gulmarg's Arif Khan is also the only one to have qualified for two events - giant slalom and slalom, at any Winter Olympics, from India.

The 31-year-old alpine skier from Kashmir qualified for the Beijing Olympics at an Entry League International Ski Federation (FIS) event in Dubai in November 2021, for the slalom event.

Only a month later, Arif became the first Indian to qualify for two events at a Winter Olympics when he did the necessary to grab the spot for the men's giant slalom during a FIS event in Kolasin, Montenegro.

A part of the alpine skiing roster of the Winter Olympics, there are a total of five events in this broad category - slalom, giant slalom, downhill, super-G and combined. Arif will compete in the first two - which require more technical expertise compared to the other three, which are speed-based.

Ladies and gentlemen, India's Arif Khan is in the house and he's ready to prove a point or two!



Arif, in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, expressed modest hopes about his participation in Beijing as he wants to finish within the top-30 in both the slalom and giant slalom events he is participating in. With this representation, Arif would also like to establish India as a top skiing destination in the world, as he told The Bridge in an interaction.



Where to watch Arif Khan at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022?

Both events will be telecasted live on DD Sports.

When to watch Arif Khan at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022?

The first giant slalom race will begin at 7:45 AM IST while the second giant slalom race will begin at 11:15 AM IST on February 13th.



What are the live stream details?

The giant slalom event featuring Arif Khan will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channels of the Olympics and Prasar Bharati Sports.