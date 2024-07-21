BCCI announces financial support for Paris Olympics-bound Indian athletes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stepped forward to support Indian athletes heading to the Paris Olympics, pledging a substantial contribution of Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

This generous financial assistance aims to bolster the athletes' preparations and boost their performance on the global stage.

The Paris Olympics are set to commence on July 26, bringing together athletes from around the world to compete in various sports. In a statement on social media, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah expressed his pride and support for the Indian contingent. "I am proud to announce that the BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign," Shah posted on his 'X' account.

I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign.



He further extended his best wishes to the athletes, urging them to make India proud. "To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!" Shah added.



India will be represented by 117 athletes at the Paris Olympics, accompanied by a robust support staff of 140 members. This brings the total contingent to 257, all set to give their best in the pursuit of Olympic glory.

The BCCI's contribution is a significant gesture, reflecting the collective spirit of the nation in supporting its sports heroes on their Olympic journey.