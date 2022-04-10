Sports Minister Anurag Thakur discusses CWG, Asian Games preparations with Mission Olympic Cell

The Indian Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur, on Friday met with the members of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) to discuss the preparations for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth and Asian Games. The meeting chaired by Thakur in Delhi was the first of the kind for the upcoming quadrennial events.

As per a report in the Times of India, the meeting which lasted almost four hours mainly revolved around India preparedness for the upcoming Asian and Commonwealth Games as well as about the ways to strengthen the existing sporting system in the country so as to give better support to the athletes in their bid for podium finishes.

Present in the meeting were MOC members Anju Bobby George, Anjali Bhagwat, Viren Rasquinha, Bhaichung Bhutia, Trupti Murgunde, Monalisa Mehta and representatives from some National Sports Federations among others.

The main takeaway from the meeting was the decision to identify coaches and support staffs and assign them with athletes at least two years before any major competition so as to give them enough time to achieve the desired results in global competitions.