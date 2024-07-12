Airbnb reports surge in bookings from Indian guests for Paris Olympics

Airbnb has announced a substantial increase in bookings from Indian travellers for the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024, underscoring a growing trend among Indians to explore international destinations for major sporting events.

According to Airbnb's statement released on Friday, there has been a notable 30 per cent rise in bookings from India for accommodations in and around Paris during the Olympic period.

Beyond Paris, Indian travellers are also showing interest in other French cities such as Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes, and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, as revealed by Airbnb's data covering bookings made between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

These locations are not only popular for their proximity to key Olympic venues like Colombes (field hockey) and Chateauroux (shooting events) but also for hosting football matches in cities like Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, and Bordeaux.

In one week the Olympic and Paralympic Village will open! 📭



Around 300,000 square meters of walkways, green spaces and buildings of different sizes and colors will welcome nearly 15,000 athletes competing at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in France.



After the… pic.twitter.com/1z1LDWzxvl — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 11, 2024

Airbnb highlighted that the surge in bookings extends across a global spectrum, with travellers from over 160 countries already securing their stays through the platform for the duration of the Paris Olympics.



Compared to the same period the previous year, bookings for stays during the Olympic dates in the Paris region have increased more than fivefold as of March 31, 2024.

Paris remains the top-searched city on Airbnb, with a nearly 40 per cent increase in active listings, ensuring ample availability of accommodations for guests.

This trend reflects a broader trend where Asian countries, including India, China, Hong Kong (SAR), and Japan, lead in terms of growth in bookings.

The Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, promising a vibrant influx of global visitors eager to witness world-class athletic competitions amidst the historic backdrop of the French capital.