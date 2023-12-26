Ahmedabad to build 5 new stadiums to bid for 2036 Olympics

Ahmedabad is set to get five new venues in an attempt to strengthen its bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.



According to the Times of India, both the Indian government and the state government of Gujarat are coordinating in this matter.

Coming up is a football arena of Olympic standard and four other venues, including two indoor arenas, one aquatic and another tennis stadium.

The plans to set up new facilities have already been approved by both governments, and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (Auda) has also begun the process of issuing tenders for the new stadiums.

Ahmedabad already boasts of a grand 132,000-seat capacity Narendra Modi Stadium, which in 2022 hosted the National Games of India.

Following the standard of Olympic venues, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave has been set up. All the new structures will be situated in this enclave, where the Narendra Modi Stadium has been erected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in October this year, made it official that India would bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics and 2030 Youth Olympics.

According to the TOI report, the football stadium will have a capacity of 50,000, and two indoor arenas will accommodate 18,000 and 10,000 spectators each. At the same time, an aquatics centre of 12,000 capacity, and a tennis centre of 10,000 capacity will be built.

The Sabarmati riverfront will also see a makeover to give the entire area a good look.