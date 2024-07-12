'Aditi has a good chance to win a medal at Olympics': Kapil Dev

Aditi Ashok won hearts during the Tokyo Olympics, when she finished fourth in the final standings.

She was in second place heading into the final day but a bit of bad form on the final day meant she had to settle for a fourth place finish and outside the medals.

Legendary Indian cricketer and world cup winning captain Kapil Dev feels she has a good chance to win a medal if she can replicate her Tokyo performance in Paris.



Can't forget star golfer Aditi Ashok's incredible run at #Tokyo2020😍 Still reigning rent-free in our hearts💕



Only 15 days to go for Paris 2024.

﻿Form is important



"I want to see Aditi playing with the same pomp that she played in the Tokyo Olympics. For cricketers and golfers, form is very important," he told PTI.

"If Aditi plays in the same form, she has a good chance to win a medal. And if she has a bad week, then she can only sit out and rue the loss," he added.

He also spoke about the importance and necessity of golf courses that meet the international standards in India.

"In India, there is a catch-22 situation. You have to have good golf courses up to international standards with top tournaments and people playing golf in tougher conditions and scoring well," he said.

"Some of the courses in India have to improve also and give the players to play in decent courses."

﻿Need for sponsors



Kapil Dev recently became the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). Speaking about his goals for the sport, he said that he would like to see more money in the sport.

"My first vision is to bring money to golf and more golf to the players. At the moment they play 15 or 20 weeks a year if we can make it 30-35 weeks a year, that's the vision."



﻿﻿He also stressed on the need for sponsors to come forward, to ensure sustainability for professional golfers.

"I will open the door for many companies and the corporate world to come out and promote golf," he remarked.

He concluded by saying that he will be 'talking to the corporate world if they can come and organize more golf tournaments.'