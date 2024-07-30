British swimmer Adam Peaty tests positive for Covid-19 a day after winning silver

Adam Peaty tested positive for Covid-19 just a day after winning a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Peaty, 29, shared the silver medal with American Nic Fink after both swimmers finished 0.02 seconds behind gold medallist Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy.

Peaty became the first swimmer ever to win medals at three consecutive Olympics.

Following his second-place finish, Peaty reportedly felt unwell with a sore throat. Team Great Britain (GB) announced that the swimmer’s condition worsened overnight, and has tested positive for Covid-19.

Team GB has implemented basic hygiene protocols, such as maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing to prevent further spread and ensure the well-being of the athletes.

Unlike the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the French organisers of the Paris Olympics did not impose any strict Covid-19 protocols for the Games.

Despite the setback, Peaty could still participate in the events later for Great Britain, with the possibility of returning as early as Friday.

Team GB remain hopeful for his quick recovery and return to competition. He could either compete in the men’s or mixed 4x100m medley relay competitions at Paris 2024.



Peaty expressed confidence following his positive Covid-19 test and is determined to recover ahead of the competition later in the week. He also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to supporters for their encouragement.

However, Team GB coaches will take the final call on whether Peaty will be fit to participate in the events based on his recovery and the best chance for a medal.