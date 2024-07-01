Abhinav Bindra advises Indian Athletics contingent to stay in the moment

Chandigarh: India's first-ever individual Olympic gold-medallist, Abhinav Bindra knows a thing or two about handling big-stage pressure.

2008 Beijing Olympic gold medalist Bindra had a simple advice for the athletes going to the 2024 Paris Games and that is stay in the moment and have a flexible mind.

Bindra, who won the gold in 10m air rifle in 2008, wants Indian athletes to enjoy their time at the world's greatest sporting extravaganza.

"I want to wish all the athletes the very best of luck. They've done us all proud already by giving it their all and doing consistently well over so many competitions. And now it's their moment to shine on the world stage," Bindra said during a meet and greet programme organised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) here on Monday.

"The Olympics is the greatest platform to sport in the world, and the whole world is waiting to welcome them. The whole country is waiting for our athletes to do their best and make us all proud," said Bindra while chatting with AFI President Adille Sumariwalla.



"I would just want them to give their best to stay in the moment, to remain flexible in mindset and just back the work that they had put in. You know, true confidence comes from the effort that has been put in over a consistent period of time, which I'm sure they have," the 41-year-old added.

The Indian athletes had gathered in Panchkula, Haryana for the 63rd Inter-State Athletics Championships.

India is expected to send an Athletics contingent of close to 30 people to the 2024 Paris Olympics which can be confirmed once world rankings are updated.