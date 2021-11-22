Abhinav Bindra Foundation to showcase how sports can be used for youth development

The Abhinav Bindra Foundation (ABF), in partnership with the Olympic Studies Center, German Sports University Cologne is set to host the fourth episode of its educative webinar series,'Olympism and its values'.



The episode is scheduled to be hosted at 3 pm (IST) on 23rd November, and is titled 'Sports for Youth Development: Values┃Skills┃Livelihood┃Growth'. The discourse will focus on how the Olympic values can positively influence a young person's life including behaviour, habits, life skills, employability, mindset and aspirations. Registration link for the webinar is: Sports for Youth Development

A brief description of the panelists' professional work and qualifications is given below:

● Dr. Stephan Wassong: Member, IOC Olympic Education Commission, Executive and Academic Director of the Olympic Studies Centre at the German Sports University Cologne ● Dr. Ben Sanders: Senior consultant at the International Platform on Sport and Development. A thought leader in sport for development and peace; experienced in designing, delivering and evaluating policies and programmes that use sport for sustainable development. He has worked with the United Nations, Commonwealth, FIFA, Laureus among others.

● Ravi Nayse: Vice President of the Skill & Entrepreneurship Development Institute (SEDI), an initiative by the Ambuja Cements Foundation aimed at training youth across rural India, enabling them to secure well-paid jobs in reputed companies.

● Hilla Davidov: Ph.D. candidate in the Olympic Studies program at Köln University (GER) and functions as the CEO of the International Catchball Federation. Member of the International Pierre de Coubertin Committee, Member of the Israel Advisory Committee for re-designing the National Curriculum in Physical Education, Olympic Values Education Program trainer.

Our panelist for the webinar, "Sports for Youth Development", Mrs. Hilla Davidov on how sports can be used as an effective tool to build a "sound mind in a sound body"



Only 1 Day to go for the episode, Register NOW: https://t.co/jJeh8t3KHZ pic.twitter.com/Xt9Bu3TKfO — Abhinav Bindra Foundation (@abfoundationind) November 22, 2021

The virtual 90-minute discussion will be held using a video-conferencing platform, Zoom, and will be moderated by Arka Bhattacharya, Director of External Relations at GITAM University.



Sports Education partner - International Institute of Sports Management (IISM), Education Partner - GITAM University, Media Partner - The Bridge Dr. Stephan Wassong said, "Olympism has its roots in the past but is still relevant today – particularly when it comes to the education of the youth. It is not a panacea but can make a contribution to the strengthening of life skills."