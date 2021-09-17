Abhinav Bindra Foundation seeks to empower young Indians through Olympic Value Education

The Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT), in partnership with the Olympic Studies Center, German Sports University Cologne, is set to host the second episode of its educative webinar series 'Olympism and its values'.

The episode is scheduled to be hosted at 3 pm (IST) on 24th September, and is titled 'Olympic Values Education - An opportunity to empower Young Indians'. Carrying forward the momentum from the inaugural episode, which centred around the relevance of the Olympic movement in the post-Covid era, the discussion will focus on engaging young Indians towards value-based learning and exploring ways to integrate the International Olympic Committee's 'Olympic Values Education Programme' in the education system.



Registration link for the webinar is: 'Olympic Values Education - An opportunity to empower Young Indians

The panellists for the second episode include members of the IOC, leading academicians and experts in the fields of sports, education and leadership. A brief description of the speakers' professional work is given below:



Xenia Kourgouzova: Education Manager Senior at Olympic Foundation, International Olympic Committee Lead - Olympic Value Education Programme. Her rich experience includes the development and implementation of educational projects in Canada, Guatemala, and Eastern Europe.

Dr. Marion Keim: Member of International Olympic Committee Education Commission, President - Pierre de Coubertin Committee, South Africa. She works in the fields of social transformation, community and sports development, and peace building.



Anil Sachdev: Founder and CEO, Grow Talent Company Limited and the School of Inspired Leadership (SOIL). Has been a leader in values promotion in higher education and enabled a large number of global and local firms to achieve breakthrough performance by realising the potential of their people and creating a talent advantage.



Shaheen Mistri: CEO, Teach for India and serves as one of its founding board members. She has earned global recognition for her dedication and commitment to the fight for educational equity.



Mr. Abhinav Bindra, the founder of ABFT and India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, will also be sharing his thoughts during the virtual 90-minute discussion, which will be moderated by Sudha Sastri, advisor to ABFT. The discourse will be held using a video-conferencing platform.



Through this 6-part webinar series, the ABFT aims to cover themes such as the Olympic movement in the post-Covid era and its implications for civil society, Olympic Values Education- An opportunity to empower Young Indians, Olympic values and their implications for 'Sports for All', the role of athletes and coaches in promoting the Olympic movement, sports for inclusion (socio-economic segment, disabled population and refugees), sports for gender equity in society, Olympism and youth development and sports for sustainable development.



Sports Education partner - International Institute of Sports Management (IISM), Education Partner - GITAM University, Media Partner - The Bridge



Abhinav Bindra said, "What this deadly pandemic has done is made it very apparent that not everyone is able to experience sport. In the post covid world, we need to find more innovative ways on how the Olympic values can really be effectively embedded in education, because there is only a small population which will learn them naturally by participating in sport. What about the huge population across the world which doesn't actively engage in sport or for those of whom sport is inaccessible? They too must get that opportunity to imbibe these values of Olympism. It can end up having a huge impact on how we move towards becoming a more inclusive society."



Xenia Kourgouzova said, "The Olympic Values Education Programme uses the universality of sport to support values-based learning inside and outside the classroom. The programme contributes towards realising the Olympic ideal of building a better world through sport. This programme is especially relevant today, as it is highly beneficial to young people all over the world. It communicates the benefits of physical activity and uses Olympic sport traditions and values for teaching life skills, ideals and life-long participation in sport for a healthy lifestyle."



Dr. Marion Keim said, "Olympic and Paralympic values are universal values and the transfer of these values are a prerequisite for a better, more peaceful world. These values, namely excellence, fairplay, friendship, the joy of effort, respect and balance of body, spirit, will and mind, determination, equality, inspiration, and courage as well as interdependence, sharing, love, tolerance, humility amongst others are key pillars for any individual, family, group, community, and social development. These values can serve as the driving force to ensure equality and peace and the implementation of the SDGs for future generations. We encourage the sporting community to take up this challenge. Let's take this Olympic effort on!"



Anil Sachdev said, "Values define character and provide the strength to learn, enable excellence and enable us to dream and learn from failures and become better versions of ourselves. The work of the Abhinav Bindra Foundation in evangelising the spirit and values of the Olympics games amongst students and teachers is much needed and will help India to realize her true potential"

About ABFT: The Abhinav Bindra Foundation in India aims to bring Global Best Practices into the Indian Sporting Landscape, not only supporting what currently exists as a protocol in Sport, but also to make it more accountable, expert-driven, and locally contextualized. Under the vision of India's only Individual Olympic Gold Medalist, Mr. Abhinav Bindra, the Foundation operates under 3 pillars - Education, Intervention, and Social Upliftment. With activities across the country, the objective is to ensure that we help India redefine its understanding of sport and use that understanding to improve the day-to-day process of creating a robust Sporting Ecosystem that can create World Champions. Because it's not every four years, it's every day!

