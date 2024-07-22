49 Indian Athletes arrive in Paris for the Olympics

A total of 49 Indian athletes, including the entire archery, table tennis, and hockey teams, have arrived at the Games Village to participate in the Paris Olympics, set to begin on July 26.

The group includes 39 athletes who have reached the French capital, among them the eight-member table tennis team and the 19-member Indian men's hockey team. Additionally, 10 of the 21 shooters who qualified for the Olympics have arrived in Chateauroux.

All six members of the archery team are in Paris, accompanied by two tennis players, a shuttler, a rower, and two swimmers.

One of India's greatest hockey goalkeepers, PR Sreejesh, will retire after #Paris2024 , marking his last tournament for the Indian team.



He announced his retirement, ending an incredible career. #ThankYouSreejesh



(📸: Getty) pic.twitter.com/fPskpWgPOe — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 22, 2024

In total, 117 athletes—70 men and 47 women—will represent India at the Paris Olympics, competing in 69 events for 95 medals. They will be supported by a 140-member strong support staff, forming a 257-member contingent.



At the previous Tokyo Olympics, India was represented by a 119-member contingent, achieving their best-ever performance with seven medals, including the historic javelin throw gold won by Neeraj Chopra. Chopra will also be in Paris to defend his gold medal.

The arrival of the Indian athletes marks the beginning of their journey at the Paris Olympics, where they aim to surpass their previous achievements and bring glory to the nation.