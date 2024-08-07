Over 40 Covid-19 cases reported at Paris Olympics 2024: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday, said over 40 Covid-19 cases have been reported at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In the wake of the spike in positive cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that Covid-19 is far from over and still circulating.

Several high-profile athletes tested positive for Covid-19 at the 2024 Paris Games.

A member of the Australian women's polo team first tested positive at the Paris Olympics, raising concerns about whether the games could continue safely without a rise in infections.

A week later, British swimmer Adam Peaty tested positive after winning silver in the 100m breaststroke, followed by Australian swimmer Lani Pallister, who had to withdraw from the women's 1500m freestyle after also testing positive.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention director, said the high circulation was not typical for respiratory viruses which are likely to to circulate more in the colder months.

More than 40 athletes at the Paris #Olympics have tested positive for Covid-19, highlighting a new global rise in cases as vaccination coverage plunges, WHO sayshttps://t.co/DPjpqxWpOk pic.twitter.com/sPbsLTfh0d — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 7, 2024

However, "in recent months, regardless of season, many countries have experienced surges of Covid-19, including at the Olympics, currently, where at least 40 athletes have tested positive," she said.



"It's not surprising to see athletes being infected, because as I said before, the virus is circulating quite rampantly in other countries," she added.

Van Kerkhove also said that the Paris 2024 chiefs and the WHO worked together to prevent disease circulation at the Games and the right measures were being taken.

"We have observed more people wearing masks at the Olympics -- and I think that is to take into consideration the circulation of SARS-CoV-2," she said.